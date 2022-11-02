Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 472,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,078,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

