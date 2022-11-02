Inter Parfums (IPAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.25-$3.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.25 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.