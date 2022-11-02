Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $24.60

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.60, but opened at $25.61. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.76 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

