InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Trading Down 2.1%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 9,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
InterCure Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18.
About InterCure
InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
