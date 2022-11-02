Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $396.46. 53,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.77. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

