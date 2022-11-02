Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.20

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IAT opened at GBX 292.35 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of £195.45 million and a P/E ratio of 441.67. Invesco Asia Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 279.06 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 371 ($4.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 321.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.55.

In other news, insider Sonya Huen Rogerson bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £4,592 ($5,548.57). In other news, insider Sonya Huen Rogerson bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £4,592 ($5,548.57). Also, insider Myriam Madden bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,785 ($5,781.78). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,100 shares of company stock worth $3,617,700.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

