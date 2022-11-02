Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

VBF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 35,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

