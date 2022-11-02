Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
VBF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 35,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $20.64.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
