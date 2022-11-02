Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ stock remained flat at $8.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,141. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.