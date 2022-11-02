Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.56 on Monday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

