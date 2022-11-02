Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.
Invesco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.56 on Monday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Invesco
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.