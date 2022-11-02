Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $139.90 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

