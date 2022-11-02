Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 118,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

