Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MFA Financial (MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/20/2022 – MFA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – MFA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – MFA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.50.
- 10/12/2022 – MFA Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – MFA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
MFA Financial Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE MFA traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,299. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $989.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.11%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -338.46%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFA Financial (MFA)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.