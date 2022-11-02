Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MFA Financial (MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2022 – MFA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – MFA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – MFA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.50.

10/12/2022 – MFA Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – MFA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MFA Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE MFA traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,299. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $989.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Get MFA Financial Inc alerts:

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.11%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.