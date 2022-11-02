Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after purchasing an additional 831,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.81. 26,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

