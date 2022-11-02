Iowa State Bank Has $3.78 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.69. 45,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

