Iowa State Bank Purchases 939 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 904,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in eBay by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,871,088 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. 50,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

