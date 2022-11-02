Iowa State Bank Sells 12,725 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,634 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,394 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,454,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 146,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,112,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,975 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

