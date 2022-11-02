Iowa State Bank Sells 14,273 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned approximately 0.36% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 29,874 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDU traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 38,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,850. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80.

