Iowa State Bank Sells 65 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.19. 37,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,583. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.90.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

