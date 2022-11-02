IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,300. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,104. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.