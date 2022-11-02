IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $120.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s current price.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,970,338.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,300. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.