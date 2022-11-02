IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.32 billion-$14.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.48 billion. IQVIA also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.72-$2.82 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.94.
NYSE:IQV traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.26. 914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.41. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
