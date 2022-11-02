IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.32 billion-$14.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.48 billion. IQVIA also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.72-$2.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.94.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.26. 914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.41. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

