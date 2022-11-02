Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRWD opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $1,233,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

