iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

