iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 80,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

