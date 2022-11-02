iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000.

