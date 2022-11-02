iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IUSB)

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $357,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period.

