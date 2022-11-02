iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s 3rd Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $67,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,109,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,904,000 after purchasing an additional 582,670 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 294,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. 247,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,074. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.