iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on November 7th

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,356. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.