iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s 10th Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.94% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $60,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 353,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,095,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

