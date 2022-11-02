iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

