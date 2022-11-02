iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ remained flat at $21.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. 41,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,547. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

