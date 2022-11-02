iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Boosted by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,951 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

