iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.36

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.36 and last traded at $101.52, with a volume of 183385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

