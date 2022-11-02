iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFF stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $564,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

