iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.64 and a 200-day moving average of $240.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

