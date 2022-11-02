iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,027. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

