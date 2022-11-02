iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 87,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,595. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

