iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

