Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 2,186 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

