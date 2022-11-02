Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.