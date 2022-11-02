Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

