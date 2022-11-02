Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $182.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

