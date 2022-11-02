Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,949,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Hasbro stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $105.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
