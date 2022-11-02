Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,949,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.