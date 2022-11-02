Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 6,957 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $10,365,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $6,672,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About South Jersey Industries

Get Rating

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

