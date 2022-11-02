JasmyCoin Price Tops $0.0052 (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $160.69 million and approximately $155.71 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003116 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.27 or 0.31108329 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012150 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
