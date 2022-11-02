Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Argo Blockchain plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARBK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 18.0 %

ARBK stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.