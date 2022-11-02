Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gentex Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

