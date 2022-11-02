Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Newell Brands Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NWL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after buying an additional 1,873,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

