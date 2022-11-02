John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

