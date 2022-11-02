JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $39.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.