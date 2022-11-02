JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $39.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.
FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.